Maroon 5 & Jimmy Fallon Performed in Disguise in an NYC Subway Station

Subway riders in NYC are a hardy bunch, rarely fazed by even the most incredible or unusual sights and sounds surrounding them as they go about their commute. That's also what makes them the perfect audience for an A-list rock band and super-famous talk show host hoping to pull a fast one by performing on a train platform in disguise, as shown in a new clip of Maroon 5 and Jimmy Fallon, who recently busked underground and undercover in wigs and crazy outfits.
Donning looks that appear stolen straight out of Mumford and Sons' closet, Jimmy Fallon joined Adam Levine and Maroon 5 bandmate James Valentine at the 50th Street subway station below Rockefeller Center in an attempt to perform for passersby without them noticing. It's a stunt the Tonight Show host has previously pulled with other super-famous musicians like Miley Cyrus and U2.
In the clip, a modest crowd gathers as they kicked things off with a rendition of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," but all hell breaks loose once it's revealed what's actually going on. They ditch the wigs and break into Maroon 5's hit song "Sugar," as people from all over the sprawling hub of a station come running to check in on the commotion, whipping out their phones and singing along.
If only getting stuck underground were always so delightful.
