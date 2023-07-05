This Viral Airport Proposal Video Is the Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today

Airports are many things. On account of the sheer number of humans passing constantly through them, they're chaotic, noisy, dirty, and honestly a little smelly. But every once in a while, if you're lucky, airports are also the sort of place where you just might witness something genuinely beautiful and sweet. That's exactly what happened for the folks who watched on in a recent viral TikTok video taken at the Tampa International Airport. The video shows an older gentleman, Dr. Thomas McMeekin, proposing to his high school sweetheart, Nancy Gambell, while a small crowd of onlookers attempt to keep it together over what they are witnessing, all set to the tune of Taylor Swift's "Love Story."

That original video has over 1 million views, but even better is the followup video, which captured the audio of the proposal—and Gambell's ever-important "yes, I will" in response—in full. In the second video, McMeekin tells his now-fiancee, "You are the most incredible person I've ever met. … You're everything I've ever wanted in a lover, a partner, and a friend." The video has racked up over 2.3 million views to date.

So what's the backstory here? According to Fox Tampa Bay, the couple met in high school in Quincy, California, and admired each other "from a distance" before going on some dates and ultimately marrying other people. They recently reconnected when McMeekin RSVPed to the school's 60th high school reunion, which is coming up next month. Gambell is helping to organize the reunion and said she was excited to hear he was coming, which set off a series of correspondence from there. In addition to that event, they are now planning a wedding in California. TikTok users in the comments are also loving the video, with at least one person saying they'd gladly miss their flight to watch this happen, and another commenter pointing out that the scene felt like a real-life scene from the 2010 rom-com Letters to Juliet. Best of luck, Nancy and Thomas. Not that we think you'll need it.