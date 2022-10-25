The W Hotel Is Opening a Luxe New All-Inclusive Property in the Dominican Republic

Mere days after Marriott announced its plans to purchase the budget-friendly Mexico-based hotel chain City Express, the international hotel group is adding yet another to its already lengthy portfolio.

The W Hotel is opening an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic as part of a new partnership with hotel developer Grupo Puntacana and MAC Hotels, The Points Guy reports. The adults-only property, which will be located in Uvero Alto, is the first W in the country.

"Punta Cana is the perfect destination for both the W Hotels brand and an all-inclusive luxury resort," Marriott Chief Development Officer for the Caribbean and Latin America Laurent de Kousemaeker said, according to the outlet.

The property will include 349 guest rooms with balconies and plunge pools. There will also be suites available. Guests will be able to enjoy a spa complete with treatment rooms, a shopping area, three pools with bars, and 11 food and drink destinations.

According to the outlet, Marriott's all-inclusive resorts boomed as the result of a deal with Sunwing Travel Group's Blue Diamond Resorts hotel division last year. It has, however, long been in the works, according to Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano.