Marriott Bonvoy Is Giving Away $50,000 Dream Vacations

Summer may be on its way out, but that's only an excuse to travel somewhere even warmer, preferably with a beach. Marriott Bonvoy wants to help you achieve that. The travel giant is launching its Boundless Bucket List Contest and sending fans on $50,000 dream vacations.

In honor of the Boundless Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy is rewarding customers with a trip planned from start to finish by luxury leisure and corporate travel company Frosch—each of which will value up to $50,000.

Here's how it works: Head to the site and create a Pinterest board outlining your travel inspiration. Include destinations, experiences, hotels, food, and even companions. You'll then need to compile either a 60-second video or a short, 700-character essay explaining why your bucket list experience is so important.

"The desire to experience what the world has to offer has never been stronger. Travel has the power to broaden horizons and bring people together through shared experiences and destinations," General Manager of Marriott Co-Brand Cards at Chase Khary Barnes said in a press release. "The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card enables travel opportunities and provides value for spending both at home and while traveling. The Boundless Bucket List Contest celebrates the card and showcases the breadth and depth of the Marriott Bonvoy program, the largest portfolio of leisure and luxury properties in the industry. The contest also offers a unique opportunity to experience the trip of a lifetime, on us."

The sweepstakes is open through October 6, 2022 at 5 pm EST. Three winners will be announced on November 7, 2022. But even if you don't win the actual contest, the Boundless Credit Card comes with its own perks, including 17x points for every dollar spent on participating hotels, a visa concierge, premium Wi-Fi, and a free night's stay every year.