You Can Get a Ton of Free Reward Points Just for Linking Your Marriott & Uber Accounts

A few years back, Marriott and Uber teamed up to give Bonvoy members a chance to earn on transactions through both the rideshare app and its food delivery arm, Uber Eats. Now, the pair is making that partnership all the more enticing. Users can get 3,000 bonus points just for linking their accounts right now, The Points Guy reports.

The first step of actually linking the accounts is easy. Open your Uber app, hit settings, and tap the Marriott Bonvoy option. It'll then allow you to link them and start earning rewards on qualifying Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. Now, if you're not already a Marriott Bonvoy member, that's your first order of business.

The promotion is open for new registrants who haven't linked their accounts already through December 31. For reference, 3,000 points equals about $24. It's also an upgrade from Marriott's earlier promotion, which got users just 1,000 points for linking the accounts.

Once you've done so, you'll start earning too. Get 6 Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar on Uber Eats deliveries to a Marriott hotel (there's a $24 minimum); 3 points per dollar on all premium Ubers, including Uber XL, Uber SUV, Comfort, and Black rides; and 2 points per dollar on non-hotel Uber Eats deliveries with the same $25 minimum.