You Could Win a 300-Day Trip Around the World
Marriott is giving three lucky TikTokers a $15,000 stipend and $30,000 worth of travel accommodations.
TikTokers, it's time to whip out that tripod and ring light. Marriott is offering three savvy users of the video app the opportunity to spend almost a year hopping around to different hotels and destinations all over the world.
Marriott Bonvoy is looking for content creators to be its TikTok correspondents in the new 30 Stays, 300 Days contest. Winners will stay at lodgings within the Marriott portfolio that include accommodations like The Ritz-Carlton, Westin Hotels & Resorts, and Homes & Villas by Marriott International home rentals. The three lucky winners will have 10 stays each over the course of 300 days, and will share their experiences on the official Marriott Bonvoy TikTok page.
According to Marriot, winners will "experience a curated, once-in-lifetime adventure to share through your unique point of view. If selected, you will receive everything you need for this around-the-world trip including a personal travel concierge, flights, local transportation, food and beverage, amenities, and experiences, and 10 stays in exceptional destinations." The trip is worth over $30,000 and winners will receive a $15,000 stipend.
To enter the contest, all eligible TikTokers have to do is follow the Marriott Bonvoy TikTok account, create a TikTok to explain why you should be one of the three Marriott Bonvoy TikTok correspondents, and hashtag your post #30stays300days and #contest.
So TikTokers, get your thinking caps on and come up with an eye-catching video. Hopefuls have until March 18, 2022, to enter.