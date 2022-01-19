You Could Win a 300-Day Trip Around the World

TikTokers, it's time to whip out that tripod and ring light. Marriott is offering three savvy users of the video app the opportunity to spend almost a year hopping around to different hotels and destinations all over the world.

Marriott Bonvoy is looking for content creators to be its TikTok correspondents in the new 30 Stays, 300 Days contest. Winners will stay at lodgings within the Marriott portfolio that include accommodations like The Ritz-Carlton, Westin Hotels & Resorts, and Homes & Villas by Marriott International home rentals. The three lucky winners will have 10 stays each over the course of 300 days, and will share their experiences on the official Marriott Bonvoy TikTok page.