NASA's Recruiting People to Live in a Simulated Mars Habitat for a Year

Space travel is so hot right now. It's also so expensive. While most of us will never experience space travel, we can pretend. NASA is looking to hire people to spend a year living in a Mars-like environment. It's not quite the real deal, but it's close.

The space agency has started accepting applications for people willing to spend a year living in what it's calling "Mars Dune Alpha." You'll actually be living in Houston at the Johnson Space Center in a 3D-printed 1,700-square-foot "Martian habitat," but it's basically Mars.

"We want to understand how humans perform in them," Lead Scientist Grace Douglas said, according to the Associated Press. "We are looking at Mars realistic situations."

NASA will select four volunteers to participate in the experience. It's a paid gig that includes fun astronaut activities like simulated Martian exploration missions and not-so-fun ones like restricted food and resources, equipment failures, and limited communications with people back at home. Food will be all ready-to-eat space food, so get your favorites while you can. There will be a few plants grown inside the pretend space bubble but don't expect much.

This isn't the first time such experiments have been attempted. Russia tried a similar mission, called Mars 500, in the past. The experiment wasn't successful, however, so hopefully NASA has better luck.

Several of these experiments have been planned, with the first set to begin in Fall 2022. As far as who can participate, NASA is looking for the best of the best. Requirements include a master's degree in science, engineering, or math. Pilot experience is also acceptable.

The experiment is only open to permanent US residents or American citizens, and applicants must be between 30 and 55 years old. NASA also requires that those who are chosen be in good health—people with dietary restrictions or motion sickness need not apply.

Canadian former astronaut Chris Hadfield told the Associated Press a good attitude will also come in handy. He said participants should be "super competent, resourceful, and not relying on other people to feel comfortable."

Applications are open. If you fit the bill, apply. You won't actually get to go to space, but you'll get a lot closer than any of your friends have ever been.