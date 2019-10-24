Snickers Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Candy Bars This Halloween

This Halloween might just be the best one yet. There are sexy sold-out chicken sandwiches to dress up as, Taco Bell hot sauce packet costumes, and, of course, you can be the ever-popular Pennywise in honor of the final chapter of IT. Also? Snickers is giving away a million chocolate bars.
Snickers originally promised to give out its iconic peanut- and caramel-filled candy if the federal government gave in to a growing movement to change the date of Halloween, but let's be real -- that was never going to happen. So Mars Inc., the parent company of Snickers, shrugged and decided to hand out the candy bars anyway.
“We promised a million Snickers, and regardless of the date, we’re going to deliver,” Josh Olken, brand director of Snickers, said in a press release. “Whether fans enjoy their free Snickers themselves or hand them out to trick-or-treaters, we want everyone to have a satisfying Halloween.”
And satisfying it will be because, you know, Snickers satisfies. To get your own bag of fun-sized Snickers candy bars, head over to Onemillionsnickers.com and sign up. To be honest, you're not actually going to get a package of Snickers sent to your door; instead, you'll be given an electronic gift card good for $3.90 to spend at Walmart.
Perhaps, instead of a bag of Snickers, you opt for Twix instead. I won't judge.
