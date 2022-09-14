Mars and the Moon Will Align This Week. Here's When & How to See It.

Many meteor showers in 2022 have been a letdown, but there is still a ton to see in the night sky, even beyond recent opportunities to see the northern lights in the US. This week, you can spot a conjunction between Mars and the moon, bringing them together in the night sky on the mornings of September 16 and 17.

You won't find the duo early in the evening, though. The red planet is rising earlier and earlier every night this month, appearing around 10 pm local time by the end of the month, according to EarthSky. Still, Mars is at its highest just before dawn in September. That is the best time to spot the pair of bright celestial objects hanging out overhead.

Mars and the moon won’t be close enough together to be spotted simultaneously through a telescope. They are, however, close enough to be seen simultaneously through binoculars. And, of course, Mars is a naked-eye planet. So, you can also see the formation without any assistance.

Mars is getting brighter this fall and winter, moving toward opposition on December 8, when it will be at its brightest. It is already easy to spot, though. The ruddy red Mars is relatively bright and sits alongside the moon. Near that conjunction, you will also see another red object. That reddish star is Aldebaran.

These mornings are an opportunity to get up a bit early to see the gorgeous tableau in the sky.