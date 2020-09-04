Mars and the Moon Will Align in the Sky This Weekend. Here's When & How to See It.

Labor Day weekend will be a great time for stargazers to enjoy sightings of the planets. As the Perseverance rover speeds toward the red planet, you're going to have a great view of Mars on the night of Saturday, September 5.

Mars will rise around 10pm ET, depending on your location, in the eastern sky. But shortly after midnight, it will have moved further south and will have a close encounter with the moon in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, on the East Coast. The fourth planet from the sun will have a conjunction with the moon that night, meaning you're going to see these two get nice and cozy in the sky.

Mars and the moon will almost be on top of each other. In some parts of the world, Mars will even be seen to disappear behind the moon and reappear on the other side. This is a lunar occultation, but you'll need to be in southern Europe, South America, or western Africa to see the occultation. It will not be visible from the United States.