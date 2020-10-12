Mars Is Brighter Tuesday Night Than It Will Be Any Other Night This Year
Don't miss your chance to admire the red planet.
We've mentioned it before, but October is a great month to stare up at beautiful Mars.
On October 13, the planet reaches another milestone for the year. That night, the red planet hits opposition, a time when the Earth is positioned right in between the sun and Mars. Because of this, Mars is brilliantly illuminated and will be at its brightest position of the year, according to Astronomy.
It was just a week ago that Mars made it's closest pass to Earth, coming within 38.6 million miles, which is relatively close for the two planets. That's the closest Mars will be until September 2035. With the two planets' orbits bringing them past each other about once every two years, Mars will still be very near Earth at the time of opposition.
Whether you're looking with the naked eye or busting out a telescope, this is a great time to observe Mars. The night of opposition, it'll be hanging out in the sky from sunset until sunrise. You'll find it sitting in the east when the sun goes down and moving westward throughout the night.
The planet will be easy to spot because it shines with a ruddy red color, and it will be one of the brightest objects in the sky. In October, Mars rises through the ranks to become the fourth-brightest object in Earth's sky behind the sun, moon, and Venus, which is only visible in the morning right now.
It's bright enough that you don't need to speed out to the countryside to see it like you would with a meteor shower. You can just step outside and look up to find the planet. Get on it.
