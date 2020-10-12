Mars Is Brighter Tuesday Night Than It Will Be Any Other Night This Year

We've mentioned it before, but October is a great month to stare up at beautiful Mars.

On October 13, the planet reaches another milestone for the year. That night, the red planet hits opposition, a time when the Earth is positioned right in between the sun and Mars. Because of this, Mars is brilliantly illuminated and will be at its brightest position of the year, according to Astronomy.

It was just a week ago that Mars made it's closest pass to Earth, coming within 38.6 million miles, which is relatively close for the two planets. That's the closest Mars will be until September 2035. With the two planets' orbits bringing them past each other about once every two years, Mars will still be very near Earth at the time of opposition.