NASA Hid a Secret Message in the Mars Perseverance Rover's Parachute

As though it wasn't special enough to get a video of the Mars Perseverance rover landing, NASA hid an Easter egg in the video like this was a post-credit scene in the MCU.

NASA put a code in the colorful parachute that deployed as part of the rover's "seven minutes of terror," speeding from the top of the Martian atmosphere down to the Jezero Crater. Of course, NASA didn't divulge what the code was right away. Nonetheless, it didn't take long for rover-loving internet sleuths to decode the message stowed in the colors of the parachute.

"You might notice the pattern that's on the parachute here," said Allen Chen, Perseverance's entry, descent, and landing lead, per CNN. "Distinct patterns are useful in helping us determine the clocking orientation of the parachute. Also, the contrasting sections can be useful in tracking different portions of the parachute as it inflates. In addition to enabling incredible science, we hope our efforts and our engineering can inspire others. Sometimes we leave messages in our work for others to find for that purpose. So, we invite you all to give it a shot and show your work."

Adam Steltzner, the rover's chief engineer, applauded the speedy effort of people unraveling the code online. He also shared a graphic that illuminates how the message was hidden in the parachute. "It looks like the internet has cracked the code in something like 6 hours," he tweeted. "Oh internet is there anything you can't do?"