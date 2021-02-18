Here's How to Watch Live as NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars Today

The newest Mars rover reaches the end of one trip and the beginning of another on February 18. Perseverance is ending a months-long trip to the red planet, coming in for a daring landing that's sure to be a nail-biter on Thursday afternoon.

As the rover gets ready for touchdown, a process often referred to as "seven minutes of terror," you're able to watch along at NASA's mission control. NASA TV will have a whole lot of coverage of what's going on at mission control as the team hopes for a safe landing.

The February 18 coverage on NASA TV will start earlier in the day, but the touchdown is scheduled to take place at approximately 3:55 pm ET. The live coverage from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) starts at 2:15 pm ET. You can watch it on the YouTube player below or on NASA TV. Additionally, for the first time, NASA will offer Spanish-language coverage of the event, which will start at 2:30 pm ET.

When the landing time comes, the rover will use what NASA calls the sky crane maneuver with a parachute and powered descent that will slow the rover to about 2 mph. The spacecraft will lower the rover on nylon tethers, setting the six-wheeled rover down at the Jezero Crater, where it will begin its science mission by photographing its surroundings before getting a series of health checks over the coming weeks.

"If there’s one thing we know, it’s that landing on Mars is never easy," NASA Associate Administrator for Communications Marc Etkind said in a statement. "But as NASA’s fifth Mars rover, Perseverance has an extraordinary engineering pedigree and mission team. We are excited to invite the entire world to share this exciting event with us!"