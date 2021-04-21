Here's a Running List of the Most Spectacular Images from NASA's Mars Rover so Far

Perseverance is the latest rover to put wheels down on the red planet. NASA's Mars 2020 rover launched on July 30, 2020, despite massive obstacles, and landed on February 18, 2021. It almost instantly began illuminating Mars in ways we've never seen before.

The car-sized rover's mission is to hunt for signs of past microbial life on the planet's surface. It will also collect rock and soil samples to be returned to Earth as part of a future project. While the mission will last a long time, Perseverance has already returned stunning images and video of its time on Mars. The mission's cameras are the most advanced cameras NASA has yet put on the surface of the planet.

Here, we're rounding up the most spectacular photos from NASA's exciting mission to the red planet as they're released.