Mars Perseverance Rover Took a Selfie With the Mars Helicopter

Earlier this week, the Perseverance rover dropped Ingenuity, a four-pound helicopter, on the Martian surface where it will run tests in preparation for the first powered flight on another planet.

While Perseverance waits for Ingenuity's history-making flight, which could happen as early as April 11, NASA's rover snapped a selfie with Ingenuity lurking in the background. Perseverance took the photo using the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera at the end of its robotic arm.

The scale can be a little tough to discern, but NASA says Ingenuity is 13 feet from the rover. This image, taken on April 6, was stitched together from 62 individual pictures taken "while the rover was looking at the helicopter, then again while it was looking at the WATSON camera," according to NASA's announcement. (Watch the video below about the Curiosity rover to see how these selfies are taken.)