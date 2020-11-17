The Curiosity Mars Rover Snapped a Gorgeous Selfie on the Red Planet

The Curiosity Mars rover has sent back a new selfie from the surface of Mars. It's another gorgeous look at the Martian landscape, which Curiosity had been exploring for 2,922 Martian days at the time of this picture.

The selfie is genuinely a selfie, but it comes to us in a different way than that iPhone shot you took last night. It's actually 59 pictures stitched together by NASA imaging specialists, showcasing the rover at a location nicknamed Mary Anning, after the famous early paleontologist. The series of images were taken on October 25.

NASA scientists chose to honor Anning at this site "because of the area's potential to reveal details about the ancient environment," NASA wrote in a statement. The rover has been hanging around the Mary Anning site since July, taking drill samples and analyzing them.