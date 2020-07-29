NASA Launches a New Rover to Mars on Thursday. Here's How to Watch the Launch Live.

If you're a space-faring robot, the cool thing to do right now is to plan a vacation on Mars. China's Tianwen-1 and the Hope Prob from the United Arab Emirates both just took off for the red planet. The European Space Agency and Roscosmos had to postpone the launch of ExoMars, but that's heading to Mars before too long as well.

This week, NASA is launching the Perseverance rover. The rover, which does not contain a nod to David Bowie, will be searching for life on Mars after it completes a seven-month trip that begins on July 30. You'll be able to watch live online as well as on TV when the rover's astrobiology mission starts on Thursday.

It's scheduled to take off at 7:50am ET on July 30 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The "car-sized" vehicle will be the fifth rover NASA has put on the planet.