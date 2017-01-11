Mars Surface Photos Look Like Scenes from 'Mad Max'

NASA’s Curiosity Rover landed on Mars in August 2012, and has been exploring Gale Crater on the red planet for upwards of 1458 Sols, or 1498 total days, in Earth parlance. As it collects data that will ultimately allow NASA to conduct a manned Martian mission one day, the robot last week beamed some vivid color photos back down to its control center, which are now intriguing the internet.

The images offer an incredible look at the rock formations of Mount Sharp -- the 18,000 ft. mountain at the center of the Gale Crater -- and an eerily similar vibe to the deserts of the American southwest.