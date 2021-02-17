Mars & the Moon Will Have a Close Encounter in the Night Sky Thursday

February 18 is a big day for the red planet. The headlining event is clearly the arrival of the Perseverance rover on Mars. In the afternoon, the rover and its Mars Helicopter Ingenuity will end the months-long trip to the fourth planet from the sun. The rover will touch down in the Jezero Crater around 3 pm ET to begin an exciting science mission for NASA.

The night of February 18, however, your attention should remain on Mars. The planet that shines with a ruddy red hue will have a close pass with the moon, creating a beautiful pairing in the early evening. It'll be an encounter that is easy to see with the naked eye.