Candy Company's Paid Internship Comes With a Whole Year of Free Candy

Is the search for a "real" summer job bumming you out? Would you rather get paid work hanging out with Willy Wonka and his friends? Well, he's not real. Sorry. However, this gig working with candy is absolutely a real thing.
Mars Wrigley is offering an 8-12 week internship program -- the World's Sweetest Internship -- where you can get a glimpse at what it'd be like to be a confectioner (or, at least, to work alongside them). It's a paid position that has a "signing bonus" of a year's worth of free candy. Toothpaste not included.
In exchange for a couple months of work, your pockets could be very full of candy for an entire year. The Chicago-based job, now being offered for the second year, involves social media and marketing duties, as well as sampling "chocolate, gum, and fruity confections," travel to manufacturing sites where the candy is made, a chance to make your own flavor of gum, and coordinating with other interns to run the global Mars Volunteer Program.
If you want to know if it's candy you like or if you're just getting a box of dusty NECCO wafers, here are a few of the brands run by Mars Wrigley: Snickers, Starburst, M&Ms, Altoids, Skittles, Dove, and Lifesavers, among others. This is your opportunity to simultaneously permanently sate your sweet tooth and be the most popular person on your block next Halloween.
You can apply for the position here, as long as you're at least 21 and "possesses the mindset of a kid in a candy store." The internship will run from late May through August.
