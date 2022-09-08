Martha Stewart Issues Her Verdict on Pumpkin Spice Lattes

In 2017, a viewer of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live asked Martha Stewart: "Martha, is pumpkin spice-everything delicious or for basic bitches only?" And Martha, never one to beat around the bush, succinctly answered "the latter." But time has passed, and Martha, like all of us, has had an evolution of opinion. Pumpkin spice is no longer basic, it is omnipresent. And as a woman with taste, Stewart has found her own way into the pumpkin spice cultural craze.

"Early on, way back then on Andy Cohen it tasted sort of artificial," Stewart explained about her ruling on the flavor five years ago, in an interview with Thrillist. "Maybe it was avant garde, but it was not as tasty and I like tasty things."

So what changed? Now, Stewart has teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to celebrate her favorite season and the release of three flavors of K-Cup pods. There will be Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pecan, and Dark Chocolate Hazelnut flavored pods.

"Well, one thing was that Green Mountain Coffee Roasters started to make it in a very natural way," Stewart continued. "So it really tastes like pumpkin and it really tastes like spice. I can taste the various good flavors. This actually is very tasty."

With the change of heart towards pumpkin spice, Stewart explains she plans on using the very natural flavoring for more goods she will be baking this fall.