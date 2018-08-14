A Marathon of All 20 Marvel Films Is Coming & Tickets Are Surprisingly Cheap

What has more Marvel heroes than Infinity War? A marathon of all the Marvel movies including Infinity War.
In celebration of Marvel's 10th anniversary, all the best (and worst) Marvel films are hitting IMAX theaters across the nation. The 20-movie marathon will take place around Labor Day and includes everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and three films that have never before screened in IMAX. (That would be Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: The First Avenger.)
The studio is calling it the "Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival," and it will run from August 30 through September 6 in select theaters. And, while the prices vary by theater, the tickets are cheap. (A bit like that Harry Potter marathon, which takes place at the same time.) Browsing through the theaters involved in the screening, you can find tickets for as little as $6. If you don't hit IMAX movies often, that's a steep discount.
For example, the AMC Kips Bay theater in New York has The Meg playing right now. One adult ticket for that will run you $21.99. Tickets for their Marvel screenings are just $8. Tickets are the same price at the AMC theater in Times Square, while standard IMAX adult prices are $23.29.
It's a lot of films for any single theater, so it may be tough to catch your favorite because all 20 films will screen in the order they were released over the first five days. September 4 and 5 will be "theme days" focused on origin stories and team-ups. The final day of the festival will feature an encore screening of two films selected by a fan vote. That means you can get an encore of Wakanda's gorgeous vistas (thanks to Rachel Morrison's beautiful cinematography) or you can troll fans and force encore screenings of Iron Man 2 to hit theaters nationwide. Your choice.
Here's the rough schedule for the marathon with films listed in screening order.
August 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor
August 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World
September 1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man
September 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming
September 3: Thor Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp
September 4 (Origins): Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange
September 5 (Team-Ups): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, The Avengers: Infinity War
September 6: Fan choice day
