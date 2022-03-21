This Special Edition Marvel Comic Sold for $2.4 Million

Giannis Papanikos/Shutterstock

It goes without saying that Marvel has a huge fanbase. In fact, according to Statista 62% of US adults between the ages of 18 and 29 would consider themselves Marvel fans. So while the idea of people collecting and selling Marvel comic books is no surprise, a Marvel comic selling for millions is enough to make anyone take a second look at that price tag. This past weekend, the very first Marvel comic book sold for more than $2.4 million. The Associated Press reports that the recently sold special copy is known as the Marvel Comics No. 1 "pay copy." The comic is called a "pay copy" because it features the publisher’s handwritten notes regarding how much the writers and artists were paid. For example, the book details how "Frank R. Paul earned $25 for drawing the cover of the comic back in 1939, which now is worth nearly 100,000 times as much," according to the AP.

Stephen Fishler, with a copy of Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939.

Stephen Fishler, the CEO of ComicConnect, an online comic auction house, toldThe New York Times that the winner of the auction is a comic collector in his 40s who lives outside of the US. Although Fishler refused to share the name of the buyer, he says, "He loved the condition of the copy and the story of how it was found." Originally published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 introduces fans to the original Human Torch, a precursor character of the same namesake to the Human Torch in the iconic Fantastic Four. The comic also introduces fans to a character by the name of Sub-Mariner. NYT reports that comics that contain first appearances of superheroes are precious to collectors. In 1962, Amazing Fantasy No. 15, which featured Spider-Man’s debut, sold last year for $3.6 million. The rare copy of Marvel Comics No. 1 is undeniably one of the fundamental building blocks for the Marvel we know today which boasts the entire Marvel Universe of comics, books, movies, and TV shows. According to Fishler, the most recent owner of the "pay copy" of Marvel Comics No. 1 auctioned it off because he wanted to buy a house.

