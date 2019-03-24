This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Binge-Watch 20 Marvel Movies

Here's a challenge that will leave you saying, "Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good." CableTV.com is looking for someone to binge watch their way through every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) without stopping. If you're selected, they'll pay you $1,000 and hook you up with a boatload of Marvel swag.
It's all in anticipation of Avengers: Endgame, the second part of Avengers: Infinity War and the conclusion of the first three phases of the MCU. It's a 20-movie marathon, which won't include the recently released Captain Marvel, as it's still in theaters. (Though, you could probably add it in yourself if you're a completist.)
The application, which is more extensive than you'd guess, says "no sleep till Endgame." However, there are more than 40 hours of viewing inside the MCU, and it doesn't say if you can at least get a nap somewhere in the middle. Though, you could probably catch a few Zs during The Incredible Hulk. (Thrillist has reached out to CableTV.com for details, but had not heard back at the time of publication.)
You won't get to watch the Marvel movies from best to worst, you're going chronologically, and they're asking the winner to be actively posting the binge on social media. (Of course, you'll be tagging the company in your posts as well.) For your troubles, you get the $1,000, every MCU film on Blu-Ray (including a couple of box sets), and a pile of Marvel gear like a Captain America popcorn popper, Thanos Infinity Stone mug, $100 Grubhub gift card, and an Iron Man snuggie.
To apply you have to be a US citizen and at least 18 years old. You'll also have to write 200 words on why you're the person for the job, with the option of submitting a video as well. Applications are due by April 15, just a short while before the April 26 premiere of Avengers: Endgame.
Here are all the movies you'll be watching if you are selected.
- Iron Man (2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (2008)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Thor (2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- The Avengers (2012)
- Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
- Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Black Panther (2018)
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
h/t INSIDER
