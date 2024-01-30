Here's the Latest Mask Guidance for Traveling

As someone who is still recovering from a bout of January COVID-19, I am an enthusiastic masker. I'll be masking at the grocery store, the movie theater, on the train, and on any future flights. We've exited the time when this was mandated as the government has basically taken a "do it yourself" approach to public safety, but that doesn't mean there's still not some strong public opinion around masking. Not masking on a flight when you're coughing was just named the top travel pet peeve in a recent survey.

Back in August, we were dealing with the emergence of the tridemic, which was the confluence of influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and we shared updated tips on how to reduce your chance of contracting one of these viruses while traveling. Now, with COVID-19 hospitalization rates trending upward and positivity rates heightened once again, we wanted to share updated guidance on masking and staying safe while traveling.

Are masks still required on planes?

No major airlines currently require masks onboard and haven't since the spring of 2022. If you are sick, the Department of Transportation recommends skipping travel altogether. You should check your airline's booking and cancellation policies to make sure you can change your travel plans without fees.

Does the TSA have a policy on masks?

The TSA does not have a policy on masks, but the CDC does have recommendations in place for masking. According to the CDC you should wear masks when:

You are in crowded spaces like airports, airplanes, seaports, trains, and buses.

You are traveling from or through a place that has high rates of respiratory illness.

You or someone you are in close contact with has a weakened immune system or is at a higher risk for getting sick.

You are sick or exhibiting symptoms.

You were exposed to anyone with COVID-19 in the 10 days before your departure date.

Why is it important to wear a mask while traveling?

Traveling exposes you to more people who are coming from different destinations. This means you're going to be exposed to illnesses that may not have been in the environment you’re coming from.

"Using public transportation and being in transportation hubs such as airports, can involve spending long periods of time in areas that may be crowded or poorly ventilated," the CDC guidance says. "This increases your chance of exposure to respiratory diseases."

You can learn more about why masks slow the spread of respiratory illnesses, and how to find free, high-quality masks at the CDC website.