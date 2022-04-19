Ruling Says Masks No Longer Required in Planes or Airports, but CDC Still Recommends Them

A federal judge struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transit on April 18. That policy included trains, planes, and airports, among other transport hubs. The ruling was made just days after the administration extended the mask mandate through May 3.

There is a lot to unpack in the ruling. For now, the most pressing question for travelers is this: Do you need to wear a mask on planes and in airports still? While things briefly seemed murky on Monday, the Biden administration has clarified the situation.

"The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps," a Biden administration official said on Monday night, per CNN, leaving the door open for the ruling to be challenged. "In the meantime, today's court decision means CDC's public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.

"Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time. CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings."