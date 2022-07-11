Mask Mandates Are Returning to Some National Parks Due to COVID-19 Spike

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced that it will reinstate mask requirements in some parks to maintain community safety amid rising COVID-19 infections. The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is causing a spike in reported COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations. The New York Times reports that the BA.5 subvariant is incredibly contagious, even outdoors, and shows resistance to immunity.

The updated NPS guidance is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which assesses risks related to COVID-19 based on location. In any area the CDC has identified as high-risk, masks will be required for all in NPS buildings. In medium and low-level risk areas, masks will remain optional, but visitors should always follow instructions from staff, volunteers, and posted signs.

To determine whether you should be packing extra masks, you'll need to visit the specific website of the park you plan to visit to check the requirements. You can also download the NPS app, which can help with additional information related to your trip.

"Research the park you want to visit in advance to ensure an enjoyable and safe experience," the notice on the NPS website reads. "Park rangers are on duty to uphold normal rules and regulations and assist visitors as needed."

No matter which park you plan to visit, make sure you take some time beforehand to get all the details you need. Some parks have experienced significant changes in recent years, and you may need to have reservations for timed entry or plan around park closures.