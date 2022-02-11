These Major Cruise Lines Will Be Lifting Their Mask Requirements

The spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sent the world into a tailspin. The cruise industry was particularly disrupted, and many companies had to cancel or postpone some of their scheduled cruises over safety concerns. Now, two major companies are going in a different direction by easing onboard mask requirements.

Royal Caribbean is loosening its mask requirement first, on February 14. According to Royal Caribbean's website, masks are optional for passengers in the following spaces: "in open-air areas of the ship, unless you are in a crowded setting, in the pool or any activity where they may become wet, and venues designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, restaurants, shows, and Casino Royale."

The cruise line will still require masks to be worn indoors onboard the ship "unless seated and actively eating or drinking," and while visiting public ports of call. All passengers ages 12 and up are required to be vaccinated on Royal Caribbean ships, and passengers ages two and up are required to get a COVID test before sailing.

Norwegian Cruise Lines will lift its mask requirements on March 1, and revert back to the policy that was in place before the Omicron variant began to spread. The company will only suggest that guests should wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces. "The decision to wear a mask covering when onboard is at the discretion of each guest," Norwegian's website states. The cruise line will still require a negative COVID test (Rapid or PCR) within two days of boarding. All passengers must be fully vaccinated, except children ages five and under.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises against going on cruises and has a rating system to determine how safe your cruise is considered to be.