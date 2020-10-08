We're in the Midst of a Mason Jar Shortage and the Culprit Is Shockingly Obvious

We've faced a lot of shortages this year. Toilet paper, Clorox wipes, pepperoni, beef, and serotonin are just a few of the things that were depleted in the wake of COVID-19. Now, we're facing a new crisis: Mason jars -- those beautiful, versatile, pudgy little glass containers that we've grown to love so dearly -- are low in supply.

If you don't understand the gravity of this issue, let me catch you up. Mason jars have been around since the 1800s, when John Landis Mason patented the clear, sealable jar to be used for canning purposes. If you know about intellectual property law, you know that patents expire; as people caught on that Mason's jars were really thrifty and super freaking cute, manufacturers stood by ready to pounce on the Mason jar design as soon as it was fair game (hence, why most Mason jars say "Ball" or "Kerr" on them).

Sometime during the 20th century, canning declined in popularity thanks to more modern preservation methods like freezing. But people were smart and realized that Mason jars could be used for, like, everything. Over the last few decades, with the help of craft stores and platforms like Pinterest, Mason jars found new life as candle holders, cocktail glasses, wedding centerpieces, party favors, and every mom's favorite water cup. At some point, we started to forget what Mason jars were originally intended for.

What does this have to do with the current Mason jar shortage? I'm glad you asked! This year, 2020, two decades into the 21st century, we are having trouble finding Mason jars in stores because so many people are using them for, I kid you not, canning.

It's the most obvious explanation, yet somehow the least expected.