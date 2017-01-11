This Guy Established a Political ‘Pizza Party’

“We believe in cheese pizza as the principle,” Freeman told the paper. “(You) can add pepperoni, mushrooms and onions.”

But despite the Pizza Party's obvious appeal, Freeman said no Pizza Party candidate has run for office in the state and he doesn't recruit new members. With that said, he'd need another 42,000 or so voters to join the Pizza Party in order for it to join the four official political parties in the state: Democratic, Republican, Green-Rainbow, and United Independent, according to the report. Oh, and seeing as there's likewise no Pizza Party candidate for president, Freeman said he plans to vote for Donald Trump.