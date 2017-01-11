News

This Guy Established a Political ‘Pizza Party’

Published On 10/04/2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

For a lot of Americans, the nasty partisan divisiveness of the 2016 presidential race has understandably been, well, anything but appetizing. But it turns out there’s hope for a political party that almost every American can easily get behind: the Pizza Party. Really.

As explained in a report by The Enterprise, a 42-year-old Massachusetts man named Josh Freeman founded the Pizza Party, a political designation that’s officially recognized by state election officials and boasts almost 200 registered voters since 2011. Seriously, it's even listed among the official political designations on the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' website.

“We believe in cheese pizza as the principle,” Freeman told the paper. “(You) can add pepperoni, mushrooms and onions.”

But despite the Pizza Party's obvious appeal, Freeman said no Pizza Party candidate has run for office in the state and he doesn't recruit new members. With that said, he'd need another 42,000 or so voters to join the Pizza Party in order for it to join the four official political parties in the state: Democratic, Republican, Green-Rainbow, and United Independent, according to the report. Oh, and seeing as there's likewise no Pizza Party candidate for president, Freeman said he plans to vote for Donald Trump. 

Freeman admits he's not really running the Pizza Party as a serious operation, but regardless, delicious pizza beats donkeys and elephants any day. And although you won't see a Pizza Party candidate on the ballot this November 8th, please don't forget to vote. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loves when politics and pizza intersect. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

