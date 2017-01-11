News

Watch This Massive Wire Spool Barrel Down a Highway

By Published On 01/05/2017 By Published On 01/05/2017
Screenshot/Twitter

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Want to see something terrifying? OK. Here’s a an industrial sized wire spool barreling down a highway in a rainstorm:

According to the CBS affiliate KDKA, the oversized death-wheel wire spool fell off a truck near the community of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. It then found gravity in its favor, rolling down a large stretch of the Route 40 highway. The rogue spool then slammed into the center-divider, providing the kind of climax you’d want from such a harrowing episode.

Needless to say, drivers were flummoxed to see that thing rampaging down the highway at 20 mph. The man who captured the video, David Cole, said: “Not in all my traveling, I’ve never seen nothing like that. Seen quite a few accidents, but nothing quite like that.” He added: “[The spool] was probably eight to 10 feet across, and I’d say, just guessing, a couple thousand pounds. Pretty good size roll of wire.”

Cole’s statement seems to suggest that this event was quite uncommon.

No one was hurt in the incident, so now the wire spool can live on in perpetuity as a meme, or some overwrought metaphor for life that the internet can beat into the ground. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
People Are Obviously Overreacting to Starbucks' New Green Cups

related

READ MORE
Starbucks Is Making Fancy 'Tuxedo' Drinks to Celebrate the New Year

related

READ MORE
This Website Knows if Your House is Haunted

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like