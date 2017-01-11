Watch This Massive Wire Spool Barrel Down a Highway

According to the CBS affiliate KDKA, the oversized death-wheel wire spool fell off a truck near the community of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. It then found gravity in its favor, rolling down a large stretch of the Route 40 highway. The rogue spool then slammed into the center-divider, providing the kind of climax you’d want from such a harrowing episode.

Needless to say, drivers were flummoxed to see that thing rampaging down the highway at 20 mph. The man who captured the video, David Cole, said: “Not in all my traveling, I’ve never seen nothing like that. Seen quite a few accidents, but nothing quite like that.” He added: “[The spool] was probably eight to 10 feet across, and I’d say, just guessing, a couple thousand pounds. Pretty good size roll of wire.”