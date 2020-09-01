News Master P Launches Aunt Jemima Alternative Brand That Supports Black Communities "If they made billions of dollars off Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, imagine how much we’ll make to give back to our own community."

Uncle P syrup

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues working toward sustainable change, the business of sweetness is getting spicy. According to CNN, demand is increasing for Master P's recently-launched line of "Uncle P" products, which includes oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, and syrup, and rivals the racial-stereotyping brand Aunt Jemima. The New Orleans rapper and entrepreneur's company launched back in March, and products are currently available at grocery stores across the US. His product line also comprises rice and beans, so the brand will compete with both Quaker's Aunt Jemima and Converted Rice Inc.'s equally problematic Uncle Ben. "My partner and I, James Lindsey, created PJ Foods Company to give the world a taste of Louisiana’s authentically seasoned white rice, yellow rice, brown rice, dirty rice, and red beans and rice, while adding diversity in the packaged food shelving space," P wrote in an instagram post back in June.

Uncle P

Master P told CNN that a portion of Uncle P profits will go towards educating kids and assisting elderly people in Black communities and that, as the brand develops, it will work to create job opportunities and develop real estate for these communities. "When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn't even feed our communities," Master P told CNN. On June 17, Quaker announced plans to change its racist name and branding, stating that the American company was working "to make progress toward racial equality." The announcement was similar in format to Good Humor's explanation of why it is getting rid of its problematic ice cream truck jingle, and many other recent corporate press releases addressing the Black Lives Matter movement. While these corporate releases often detail companies' philanthropic plans (e.g. the commitment by Quaker's parent company PepsiCo to spend "more than $400 million" on initiatives that will "lift up Black communities and increase Black representation"), it can be difficult to figure out if the claims these companies are making are true or false. That's why it's so important to keep companies accountable for their promises and buy from Black-owned businesses. "With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give," Master P said. "And the only way to give is by owning these products."

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.