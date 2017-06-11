This Dude Ate 200 Peeps in One Sitting

If you're unable or unwilling to stomach a classic Peep, well, you're not alone. The simultaneously tasty and repulsive sugary marshmallow-ish chicks are not for everyone, despite their startling abundance around this time of year. But while some can't even imagine eating a single Peep, a new YouTube video shows how one man managed to eat TWO HUNDRED of them. In a single sitting.
Matt Stonie, the competitive eater you'll remember from past stunts like eating a Taco Bell 12-pack in under a minute or 25 Big Macs in 22 minutes, somehow managed to stuff all 200 of the colorful sugar blobs in his face in just 14 minutes and 12 seconds, a feat he claims is a world record. At first, Stonie appears to be breezing through the challenge, but he begins to slow after 97 Peeps, saying, "My tongue is just so saturated in sugar." And as you can see in the video (above), it doesn't get any easier from there. Just watching him gives us a stomach ache.
Worse yet, nutrition information for original Peeps shows that a single serving of five Peeps contains 34g of sugar, so if our math is correct, Stonie ended up eating 1,360g of sugar and 5,600 calories... in under 15 minutes. That's like drinking 41 cans of Coke (at 33g of sugar each), which is completely insane. Just imagine how it all came out... Or wait, don't do that. Ew.
