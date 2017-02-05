This Guy Just Ate 20,000 Calories Worth of Super Bowl Foods in One Sitting

When it comes to hosting a Super Bowl party, it seems like you can always count on that one friend who somehow manages to wipe out your whole spread of wings, chips, burgers, and other snacks even before kickoff. Competitive eater Matt "Megatoad" Stonie, however, takes the big game gluttony to the extreme by eating more than 20,000 calories of Super Bowl snacks in his latest video on YouTube.

In what he describes as one of the "most caloric" challenges yet, the professional eating machine devours 75 buffalo wings, a 16-inch pizza, three cheeseburgers, three bowls of chili, and a party-size bag of Doritos -- all totaling a staggering 20,455 calories, according to the video. While that's probably more calories than you eat in an entire week, Stonie gets it all down in a little over an hour, which is pretty damn crazy even for the competitive eating champion and world record holder. As you can see, he has to briefly pause throughout the video to collect himself.