This Dude Ate 25 Double Fudge Brownies in Just 1 Minute

If you've ever found yourself alone with a tray of freshly baked brownies, then you probably know all too well how dangerously easy it is to eat your way through the whole damn thing in no time. But no matter how little self-control you have, you've probably never eaten brownies faster than competitive eater Matt 'Megatoad' Stonie

In his new video (shown above), the famed eating machine challenges himself to eat as many double-fudge brownies as he possibly can in a single minute, as part of his ongoing "Sixty Second Series." Watch as he destroys plate after plate of the decadent treats, washing them down with an occasional sip of milk, before the 60 seconds are up. In the end, he manages to polish off a whopping 25 brownies, but then again, we're talking about the same dude who ate 34 Hot Pockets in one sitting and five Five Guys cheeseburgers in less than five minutes, among other insane eating achievements. Basically, he makes the challenge look like an afternoon snack. 

According to Stonie's calculations, each brownie contains roughly 150 calories, which means the 25 brownies add up to a staggering 3,750 calories. That's right, folks, he ends up eating more calories in a single minute than you might eat in an entire day. Well, damn. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can almost certainly eat 25 brownies, but it might take him just slightly long than a minute. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

