This Guy Ate 25 M&M's Ice Cream Sandwiches in Just Minutes

If you've ever plopped onto the couch with a pint of ice cream, then you probably know damn well how easy it is to "accidentally" eat your way all the way to the bottom. But no matter how lazy and indulgent you may be, there's a good chance you can't eat nearly as much ice cream as competitive eater Matt Stonie, who in his latest YouTube video, pounds 25 M&M's ice cream sandwiches.

Watch as Stonie, who recently devoured five cheeseburgers from Five Guys in under five minutes, steadily dismantles the teetering wall of ice cream sandwiches built on the counter in front of him. By practically inhaling each of the dessert sandwiches with just a few melty, messy bites, he manages to devour all 25 of them in just nine minutes and 42 seconds. Obviously, stuffing so much ice cream in your face so quickly could leave you with a helluva brain freeze, but it looks like the professional eating machine combats this by gulping warm water as he goes. All that's left are a few melted ice cream drippings and cookie crumbs.