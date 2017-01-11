This Guy Ate 5 Cheeseburgers from Five Guys in Under 5 Minutes

As evidenced by his world record-setting inhalation of 25 Big Macs and that time when he ate 10 McDonald's Quarter Pounders in less than 8 minutes, you can count on competitive eater Matt Stonie to take on a monstrous pile of cheeseburgers and win. In his latest video on YouTube, Stonie takes on the "Five Guys 5 Burger Challenge," and well, let's just say he doesn't disappoint.

Watch as the famed eating machine, who recently shared a video in which he pounds 113 pancakes in eight minutes, easily slams five Five Guys cheeseburgers -- loaded with two patties and all of the toppings, mind you -- in well under five minutes. By attacking each burger with a series of rapid-fire big bites, he manages to not only complete the challenge in just two minutes and 55 seconds, but also make it look like a simple afternoon snack in the process. He then proceeds to polish off a large Diet Coke for good measure.