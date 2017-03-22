This Dude Ate 50 Donuts (12,140 Calories) All in One Sitting

As you probably know firsthand by now, it's dangerously easy to demolish an entire box of donuts. But despite your remarkable ability to pound the sugary dough rings, you almost certainly can't eat as many as competitive eater Matt Stonie, or eat them as fast as he does. That's probably a good thing, though.

In his latest video on YouTube (shown above), the world famous eating machine manages to pound a staggering 50 chocolate, glazed, and powdered sugar donuts in a single sitting -- 10 minutes and 45 seconds, to be exact. By our math, that's more than 4.5 donuts per minute. As if that weren't ridiculous enough on its own, the number of calories he ends up consuming is just stupid: 12,140. We're not even going to do the math on that one.