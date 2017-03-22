News

This Dude Ate 50 Donuts (12,140 Calories) All in One Sitting

YouTube/Matt Stonie

As you probably know firsthand by now, it's dangerously easy to demolish an entire box of donuts. But despite your remarkable ability to pound the sugary dough rings, you almost certainly can't eat as many as competitive eater Matt Stonie, or eat them as fast as he does. That's probably a good thing, though.

In his latest video on YouTube (shown above), the world famous eating machine manages to pound a staggering 50 chocolate, glazed, and powdered sugar donuts in a single sitting -- 10 minutes and 45 seconds, to be exact. By our math, that's more than 4.5 donuts per minute. As if that weren't ridiculous enough on its own, the number of calories he ends up consuming is just stupid: 12,140. We're not even going to do the math on that one. 

The action begins around the video's 3:00 mark. In typical Matt Stonie fashion, he makes the first 25 donuts -- an eating achievement in itself -- look like a casual snack. After 30-or so donuts, though, the dude begins to slow a bit, with each chocolate, glazed, and powdered becoming more challenging to down than the last. Finally, he stuffs the fiftieth donut into his face, halts the stopwatch on his phone, and groans loudly. Then he reveals a sizable "donut baby."

"Man I'm full," he says. "That's a lot of donuts."

Yeah, uh, no kidding. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is really sad he missed out on green donuts last week. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

