This Guy Ate a Huge, 4,000-Calorie Bowl of Cheerios in Just Minutes

Eating breakfast is so important, that some would say you're better off eating two breakfasts instead of skipping it altogether. Competitive eater Matt Stonie, however, takes the 'most important meal of the day' to a completely insane extreme by devouring a massive bowl of Cheerios that totaled more than 4,000 calories -- all in one sitting.
In his latest video on YouTube (shown above), the accomplished professional eating machine basically lives out your childhood fantasy of filling a giant bowl with an absurd amount of cereal and milk, then eating it all with a similarly giant spoon. While you'd probably go with something sweeter, Stonie uses two oversized boxes of Cheerios for the challenge and as much milk as he can fit in the bowl without it overflowing (about half a gallon). In typical Stonie fashion, he devours all of it -- including the milk -- in just over 16 minutes. Damn.
While the simple fact that he finishes the entire bowl is crazy on it's own, the nutrition information is even crazier. The, uh, complete breakfast contains a staggering 4,000 calories, 64g of fat, 710g of carbs, and 156g of protein. That's way more calories and carbs than you probably eat in a single day, let alone a single meal. And yet, Stonie seems sort of disappointed with his results at the end of the video, saying he could eat the Cheerios fast enough, like other cereals. Really. Watch for yourself.
