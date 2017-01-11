This Guy Eats a Three-Pound Gummy Worm Insanely Fast

Competitive eater Matt Stonie is always up for an eating challenge, even when it's a little gross. However, it's usually a little easier to imagine yourself trying something similar when the challenge even vaguely resembles a meal, like when he housed 34 Hot Pockets. This new challenge is a little harder to stomach.

Stonie puts down a three-pound gummy worm — the self-proclaimed largest gummy worm in the world — in under eight minutes. That's three pounds and 4,000 calories of straight sugar. It's daunting for any mortal to consider.

The churning in your stomach as you watch him eat this gargantuan gummy is made worse when you think about how hard his jaw is working to gnaw through that much firm gelatin. By the end of the video, Stonie is icing his jaw and you might kind of feel like icing yours too out of sympathy for how hard he was working on chewing up this sugar monster.