This Guy Eats a Disgustingly Huge Stack of Delicious French Toast

Matt Stonie, the number two-ranked competitive eater in the world, is regularly eating inhuman quantities of food on his YouTube channel. However, the foodstuffs are frequently less than appetizing. For instance, the 34 Hot Pockets he housed in 30 minutes or the huge number of McDonald's Quarter Pounders he put down or when he drank the world's largest pumpkin spice latte or that horrible durian challenge he did.
This new challenge isn't quite so gross. In fact, Stonie's enormous stack of french toast kind of looks delicious. It's layered with plain french toast, cinnamon sugar french toast, and a layer of difficult-to-pronounce French Toast Crunch encrusted french toast. (He struggles spitting out the latter of those.) He tops the pile off with blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries before covering it all with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and a solid dousing of maple syrup.
Stonie calls the stack his "most epic creation of 2016." He has a case, but that Frankenstein's monster of grilled cheese was awfully good looking.
Watch him devour a great-looking pile of breakfast and then give in to the desire to make so much french toast in the morning.
