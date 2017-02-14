News

The Nutella Challenge Is Nasty, But Also Totally Delicious

Published On 02/14/2017
Matt Stonie

Competitive eater Matt Stonie's latest video is "the Nutella Challenge." Like the Mannequin Challenge, anyone could give this a try. Unlike the Mannequin Challenge, this is kind of disgusting. 

Stonie times himself speed eating an entire jar of Nutella without taking a drink. It's kind of hilarious and kind of horrifying. Just looking at his chocolate browned teeth you can tell it's a harrowing experience that will give your jaw a serious workout and make you feel like your mouth has gone on a three-day hike through the Gobi. 

It's not long after starting that Stonie proclaims, "Oh my god, my saliva is gone." Yeah. That's clear to anyone watching. He also yells out, "This is so good, holy crap." But he does so with a pained face that doesn't look like he's enjoying it. After that, it's hard to tell what he's saying through gooey mouthfuls of Nutella. 

Except for one point when he says he's excited for his dentist to see this video and notes that his dentist actually watches his YouTube channel. As much of a throwaway fact as that seems, that's as amazing as anything here. Stonie's terrified dentist watches all the gut-busting challenges he puts together, knowing that cleaning up the mess is on him. Amazing. That poor dentist.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

