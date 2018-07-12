This Competitive Eater Almost Pukes While Trying to Eat a Ton of Raw Broccoli

Competitive eater and YouTube star Matt Stonie faces down food challenges regularly on his YouTube channel, but this one is weird. He does the "raw broccoli challenge." It's basically just a person struggling to put down a 500g pile of raw broccoli as fast as you can.
He starts by noting that 11 other eaters have tried this challenge. Only seven have managed to finish it. Two gave up, and two threw up. That illustrates how this may be tougher than it looks at first glance. It looks pretty easy when it's just a little broccoli sitting in front of him on a plate. It's just broccoli. Right?
There's a fair amount of talking beforehand, so if you want to get right into broccoli town fast forward to the 2:20 mark. That's when Stonie goes head-first into a head of broccoli, attempting to beat ErikTheElectric's time of 12:09.
It's slow going, even for Stonie, who is capable of eating faster than about 99% of humans. But even he struggles to swallow a couple times and gags on the absurd pile of broccoli.
If you're into it, flip through his channel to see him take on other challenges like the Nutella Challenge and the Impossible Big Mac Challenge, which was not so impossible.
