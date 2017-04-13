Eating 255 Peeps in Five Minutes Is Now a Disgusting World Record

Matt "Megatoad" Stonie holds many absurd eating records. He's also famously the perpetrator of countless disgusting feats of non-record-breaking food consumption because a professional eater has to train. His latest act of record-breaking ingestion involves so many Peeps that people on both sides of the Peeps debate will agree this is simply too many Peeps.
He broke the record at National Harbor's second annual World Peeps Eating Contest. The record Stonie broke was his own. At the 2016 World Peeps Eating Contest, he put down 200 Peeps in five minutes.
This year, he upped the ante in a big way. He ate an additional 55 Peeps for a grand total of 255. That's damn close to a Peep per second for five minutes.
For his troubles, Stonie was awarded a $1,750 cash prize and a Peep-filled trophy. It should be assumed the trophy Peeps when uneaten.
It's undoubtedly impressive, but anyone familiar with Stonie's exploits has previously seen the no. 2-ranked competitive eater in the world tuck away more food than you'd think was possible. He recently slammed 50 donuts, ate 25 brownies in a minute, and gave his jaw a workout when he choked down a three-pound gummy worm in under eight minutes.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.