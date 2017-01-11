Matthew McConaughey Reads Hilarious Scripts Written by Kids on 'Fallon'

What does he like about scripts written by nine-year-olds? He gets older; they stay the same age.

Actor and bourbon spokesman Matthew McConaughey stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to promote his upcoming film Gold and unavoidably play a game. While Fallon's scripted scenes generally feel like they could have been written by a nine-year-old (compliment), they aren't actually. But to showcase McConaughey's acting chops, Tuesday's game feature the pair acting out theatrical scenes written by real nine-year-olds.

You might not have heard of these scripts before this very moment, but by the end of this video you will be writing in "Matthew McConaughey as Quacky in Quacky & Elliott" on your Oscar ballot. No mere improvisational comedian would have been able to dig deep enough into the character to discover that elbow twitch. That's real. That's real powerful stuff.