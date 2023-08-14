Here's What You Need to Know About Travel to Hawaii Right Now

After the devastating wildfires that ravaged Maui, the Hawaii Tourism Authority has issued updated guidelines for tourists.

Currently, the agency is encouraging visitors to reschedule their upcoming travel to the island, Hawaii News reports. The advisory isn't limited only to the immediate future, and the agency said that those planning to visit West Maui within the next several months should either change destination or postpone their travels.

The decision largely has to do with the focused commitment in helping local residents and businesses.

"In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses," the agency said in its latest statement shared on Saturday.

The HTA update also noted that travel to other Hawaiian islands besides West Maui is not affected at this time. Meanwhile, the update states that the Lāhainā district has faced "immense and unprecedented" devastation and that the full extend of damage to the historic town remains unknown. Any visitors leaving West Maui who need to pass through the district to pick up belongings are being asked to follow the protocols set by law enforcement and Maui County officials, and to visit the County of Maui's website for updates.

Celebrities are backing up the agency's advisory as well. Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who is an Hawaiian native, recently took to Instagram to encourage tourists to revisit their Maui-bound travel plans. "Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now," he wrote. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.

So far, almost 50,000 tourists have left Maui since Wednesday, and hotels in West Maui are currently not accepting reservations. For ways to help and support the areas affected by the fires, you can check out our guide on how to contribute to the Maui relief efforts.