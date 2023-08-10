Here's How You Can Contribute to Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

Rapid evacuations, scenes of destruction, and a rising death toll are all happening in the wake of a sudden and brutal wildfire that swept across Maui on Tuesday. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, at least 36 people have died, and the historic town of Lahaina has been completely destroyed. Shelters have been opened by the Red Cross and other organizations to provide emergency housing for those who have been displaced. Beyond the immediate need for emergency shelter, supplies, funds, and resources will be needed to support the survivors of this natural disaster. Below is a growing list of places to donate money and other forms of assistance. This list will be updated as more information is learned and the needs of the people affected by the fire evolve.

Maui Mutual Aid Fund

This is a citizen-led mutual aid fund that will work to rapidly disperse funds, supplies, and other forms of assistance to people impacted by the fires. The fund will "collect donations, share needs, and kokua'Ohana most in need that wouldn't otherwise qualify for support or have a hard time accessing it. We do our best to support those affected the most as quickly and directly as possible." You can find more information in the Instagram post below.

Lahui Foundation

You can donate to this fund directly on Venmo, or through the website linked above. The money will be distributed by Lahui Foundation and will "go directly towards fire recovery efforts for residents of Maui who have been affected by the destructive fire in Lāhainā." Lahui Foundation works year round to protect and preserve culture, ‘aina, and quality of life, and has always focused on serving communities of Hawai'i by providing resources for vital community needs.

Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fund

This fund was started by Global Giving, and will "initially help first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, medicine, and shelter. As needs emerge, donations will support longer-term recovery efforts run by local, vetted organizations in impacted areas, particularly those working with low-income, historically underserved communities." You can learn exactly how your money will be spent on the fund's website. ʻĀina Momona

Funds raised from this Maui emergency fund will be given to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support disaster relief on the island. This organization has a board of Native Hawaiians that support the work of staff in grassroots communities. Year round, ʻĀina Momona restores fragile ecosystems, promotes cultural rights and practices, enhances community well-being, and advocates for native rights and social justice.