Maximize Your Vacation Days in 2024 with This Viral PTO Hack

For this episode of "It Feels Illegal But Isn't," let me introduce you to a TikTok that just went viral, racking up almost 6 million views. On the notes of the 1995 hit song "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan, the video's overtext reads "How to get the most travel days out of your leave in 2024."

If your wheels are already spinning out of control and can't really seem to grasp the too-good-to-be-true concept, let us explain. There's no math-magic involved—time doesn't bend and your company's PTO allowance sadly doesn't multiply—rather, these are just some clever workarounds everybody should be aware of.

We did it—we cracked the code. Or better, somebody else did it for us, and now we get to enjoy the benefits which, in this case, include getting the highest number of days off with the lowest amount of PTO used .

It's a simple game. The video poster did their research, and after locating the most common holidays in the US that many workers usually have off (think of Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, Labor Day, and so on), they added a couple of strategic days here and there to maximize that time off without wasting unnecessary PTO. For example, according to the video, you should be taking off January 2 through January 5 (therefore using four days of PTO) to successfully snag a nine-day vacation. If you look at the calendar, in fact, you'll see that December 30 is a Saturday, and while January 1 is a Monday, usually most people have that day off by company rules. And as per January 6 and 7, those are weekend days as well.

Of course, the cheat sheet doesn't apply to everyone, as some jobs require people to work bank holidays as well. As one user points out in the comment, this is all great, "except when you [work] with retail, hospitality, law enforcement, military, etc."

And don't take the advice too literally, either. Multiple people in the comments pointed out that, according to the suggested list, a person would need a wild amount of PTO to make all of this work. However, that's likely not the point—the video isn't suggesting you take all those days off to maximize your vacation time, rather it is showing you all the viable options so that you can choose ones that best fit your schedule. Now that you know this, grab your calendar and start planning ahead!