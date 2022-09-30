The Nation's Youngest Congressional Candidate Knows Voting Can't Fix Everything

At the very end of our interview, I ask Maxwell Frost to tell me what he wants for Florida in a single sentence. It's not really a fair question—Frost is just a year younger than me, 25 years old, and he's spent the last 40 minutes passionately explaining why he is running to be the first Gen Z congressman. He pauses and I can see even through the Zoom call that he wants to say more than any single sentence could hold.

"I want everyone to have the resources they need to live their best lives," Frost says. It's a succinct and hopeful statement and it does accurately summarize the young Floridian's campaign. Perhaps you've seen the news lately, but the elected officials in the state seem to have the exact opposite goal.

As a Democratic candidate, it's not just his age that makes Frost stand out in Florida's political landscape. He's a supporter of a Green New Deal, and his platform is based around progessive goals. Frost's platform focuses on Medicare for All, ending gun violence, pandemic preparedness, the climate crisis, reimagining what the justice system could look like, and improving access to housing and public transit.

What these priorities all have in common, Frost says, is "seeing the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable." It is a touchstone that has driven his campaign and it's also, Frost says, where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has failed.

"What he's doing is scapegoating vulnerable communities through his hateful rhetoric and legislation to distract from the fact that he's not doing a good job as governor and to distract from the fact that he's more interested in running for president in 2024 than running the state," Frost continued. There's a thread of anger in his discussion of what is happening that resonates with social media posts made by so many people—Gen Z and older—who are watching Florida turn into a battleground over basic rights.

DeSantis was barely a blip on the political radar, though, when Frost first decided to get involved in politics. At just 15, he made a commitment to activism that he's kept. Long before he launched his congressional campaign, he was the National Organizing Director for March for Our Lives, and he has spent eight years as a volunteer for the Newtown Action Alliance. He was catalyzed into action when was sitting at a restaurant with friends before a jazz band concert, gorging on fast food, when the entire establishment felt eerily still. All eyes turned towards the TV hanging in the corner.

"We saw that somebody had walked into an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut and murdered 20 children and six teachers," Frost said. All these years later and it was clear that the same anguish he'd felt then never really went away. "That had a huge impact on my life. I couldn't play right at the show. I kept thinking about it."

His parents allowed him to attend the memorial for Newtown victims in Washington, DC. That day changed his life and, in his words, it is what brought him to this point taking on Congress at such a young age. "The thing that really got to me is the fact that it could have been prevented," Frost continued. "Then 10 years later in the middle of my campaign, almost the exact same thing happened in Uvalde, Texas. And so …that's why I got involved in politics."