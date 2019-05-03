All the Best Food Deals and Discounts You'll Find for Star Wars Day

May 4 has become an annual pun-filled celebration of everything Star Wars (because, you know, May the fourth be with you...). But like all things Star Wars, it's hugely expansive and full of swag.
If you aren't going to spend the whole day rewatching the Rise of Skywalker trailer or bullseye-ing womp rats in your T-16, maybe you'd like to track down some low-cost food that is only awarded after you do your best impression of Chewbacca. Or perhaps you'd prefer a massive Lego Millennium Falcon to while away the time until the blast doors are opened on your house.
Either way, here are the best food and swag deals available in honor of Star Wars Day. Sorry, no deals on tattoo-ine this year. You'll just have to wait for the next Friday the 13th to arrive.
Food Deals for May the Fourth
Pizza Hut
The deal: Pizza Hut's Book It program is partnering with author Tom Angleberger to promote his series Origami Yoda. In honor of the occasion, you can get 35% off all menu-priced pizzas on May the Fourth with the code "ORIGAMIYODA."
When: May 4
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: The connection may not be obvious, but the shop will be offering a discount for Star Wars Day nonetheless. Use the code "132781" to get $3 off any large pizza.
When: May 4
Potbelly
The deal: When you get to the counter, do your best Chewbacca impression and you'll get a free (chewy) cookie with your purchase.
When: May 4
Cicis Pizza
The deal: Buy one adult buffet and a large drink, then the second buffet will be just $4 with this Star Wars-themed coupon.
When: May 4
Retail Sales for May the Fourth
Acme Archives
The deal: Star Wars art is 20% off all day with the code "FORCE20."
When: May 4
Build a Bear
The deal: You'll find discounts up to 50% off when you select a Star Wars-themed bear. Make yourself a Bear-th Vader.
When: Through May 5
Disney Store
The deal: If you make a purchase at your local Disney Store on May 4, they're going to set you up with a free The Phantom Menace poster. You'll also find a limited edition "May the Fourth Be With You 2019" pin available only at the Disney Store.
When: May 4
Hasbro
The deal: Tons of Star Wars items are on sale. That includes 20% off a big ol' Darth Vader helmet.
When: May 4
IDW
The deal: The comic book publisher will have free Star Wars comics available at comic book shops around the country.
When: May 4
Rags.com
The deal: The clothing site will give you 20% off select Star Wars clothes for kids with the promo code "STARWARSDAY."
When: Through May 4
Star Wars Pinball
The deal: The app for iOS will be free (normally $2) for the holiday.
When: May 4
Walmart
The deal: The big box store isn't running a specific sale, but many individual items are discounted right now. That includes the Hot Wheels Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Red Five Starship ($10 off) and Lego Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon ($50 off).
When: Limited time
Xbox
The deal: Microsoft is hooking fans up with big discounts on Star Wars games. That includes "Battlefront II" for $7.50 (normally $24.99), "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens" for $10 (normally $19.99), and the "Star Wars Battlefront Hoth Bundle" for $9.90 (normally $29.99), among others.
When: Limited time
Local Food Deals for Star Wars Day
Cardigan Donuts - Minneapolis, Minnesota
The deal: Wear your wild Star Wars gear to the donut shop and you'll get 25% off your order (excluding dozens).
When: May 4
Other Food Deals Available on May the Fourth
California Tortilla
The deal: Stop in over Cinco de Mayo weekend and you'll get a coupon for a free taco that can be redeemed May 6-12.
When: May 3-5
Jersey Mike's
The deal: Take a buck off any sub you order.
When: Through May 4
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Place your Mother's Day order a little early. Use the code "MDAY2019" to get 20% off online orders.
When: Through May 4
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Text "CHOS" to 64827 and you'll get a coupon for $1 nachos at Cumberland locations everywhere.
When: May 4-5
